Bottle launched from Bay of Fundy island in 1961 found near Boston

A drift bottle cast off from Machias Seal Island in the Bay of Fundy in the 1960s recently washed up near Boston.

According to a social media post by DFO Maritimes, the bottle was one of five released from the western side of the island in 1961. It was recently discovered on the northern tip of Cape Cod.

Drift bottles were used to track surface currents, relying on people to find them and tell researchers.