Boyz-n-the-Port: Ice Cube to rock Saint John next year

One of the most prolific rappers of the 1990s is set to take the stage in Saint John, N.B., in 2024.

Ice Cube, well-known for his work with the influential group NWA and his own solo material, will perform at the TD Station in Saint John on March 2, according to his website.

The show, which is part of his Straight Into Canada tour, will be his only stop in the Maritimes. He will also perform in Abbotsford and Penticton, B.C., Calgary and Edmonton, Alta., Sask., Saskatchewan, Winnipeg, Man., and Rama, Ont.

Pre-sale tickets for the Saint John show are now on sale; all other tickets will be available at 10 a.m. on Friday.

