ATLANTIC
More

    • Boyz-n-the-Port: Ice Cube to rock Saint John next year

    Ice Cube performs on day three of Riot Fest on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File) Ice Cube performs on day three of Riot Fest on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)

    One of the most prolific rappers of the 1990s is set to take the stage in Saint John, N.B., in 2024.

    Ice Cube, well-known for his work with the influential group NWA and his own solo material, will perform at the TD Station in Saint John on March 2, according to his website.

    The show, which is part of his Straight Into Canada tour, will be his only stop in the Maritimes. He will also perform in Abbotsford and Penticton, B.C., Calgary and Edmonton, Alta., Sask., Saskatchewan, Winnipeg, Man., and Rama, Ont.

    Pre-sale tickets for the Saint John show are now on sale; all other tickets will be available at 10 a.m. on Friday. 

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada

    Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News