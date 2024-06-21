A bridge trail in Bridgewater, N.S., is closed due to a fire on Thursday night.

According to a Facebook post by the Town of Bridgewater, a fire broke out at the Centennial Trail Train Trestle Bridge, prompting a response from nearby crews.

“A sincere thanks to the members of Bridgewater Fire Department, as well as the members of our neighbouring Mutual Aid partner departments, who responded so quickly and efficiently to the call this evening,” the post reads. “Without their quick action, the repercussions of this incident could have been severe.”

The post says the bridge will be closed until further notice.

