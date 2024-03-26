Canada launches measures to protect North Atlantic right whales for 2024 season

The Government of Canada is implementing its annual measures to protect the endangered North Atlantic right whale for the 2024 season.

According to a news release from Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the measures, which are unchanged from 2023, include:

using dynamic area closures in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, Bay of Fundy, Roseway Basin, and other spots where right whales are detected

applying lost gear reporting requirements

managing vessel traffic and enforcing speed restrictions between April 17 and Nov. 15

finalizing the National Whalesafe Gear Strategy

"This is a critical time for the North Atlantic right whale,” said Pablo Rodriguez, federal minister of transport, in the release. “By working together, our fishing and marine transport industries will continue to thrive, while protecting the diverse marine ecosystem that made them possible in the first place."

According to the release, the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium estimated there were 356 right whales in 2022.