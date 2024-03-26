ATLANTIC
More

    • Canada launches measures to protect North Atlantic right whales for 2024 season

    A North Atlantic right whale dives down into the Bay of Fundy. (Courtesy: Quoddy Link Marine) A North Atlantic right whale dives down into the Bay of Fundy. (Courtesy: Quoddy Link Marine)
    Share

    The Government of Canada is implementing its annual measures to protect the endangered North Atlantic right whale for the 2024 season.

    According to a news release from Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the measures, which are unchanged from 2023, include:

    • using dynamic area closures in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, Bay of Fundy, Roseway Basin, and other spots where right whales are detected
    • applying lost gear reporting requirements
    • managing vessel traffic and enforcing speed restrictions between April 17 and Nov. 15
    • finalizing the National Whalesafe Gear Strategy

    "This is a critical time for the North Atlantic right whale,” said Pablo Rodriguez, federal minister of transport, in the release. “By working together, our fishing and marine transport industries will continue to thrive, while protecting the diverse marine ecosystem that made them possible in the first place."

    According to the release, the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium estimated there were 356 right whales in 2022.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Just give it time, and Poilievre's stances can turn on a dime

    Pierre Poilievre has discovered the charm of saying one thing and its opposite in successive interviews, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca, adding that it's a technique that could start to raise questions in the minds of the voting public about what the Conservative leader actually stands for.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News