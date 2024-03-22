Cape Breton businesses cashing in on curling

They weren’t from across the ocean - just from across the Canso Causeway.

A group of curling fans from the Halifax area came to Sydney for the final weekend of the 2024 World Women’s Curling Championship to watch Rachel Homan and Team Canada go for gold.

"I've already been spending. I ate at a fabulous restaurant last night at the Hampton Inn,” said curling fan Janet Stubbert.

At Governor's Pub & Eatery, it's been a party-like atmosphere — and an offseason boost to the bottom line — as many visitors have taken the opportunity to try East Coast seafood for the first time.

"We've had Team Canada here. Everybody's been taking the opportunity to take photo ops,” said owner and head chef Ardon Mofford. "We're up 25 per cent over last year, which is really good for this time of year and there's been a few days where we've seen a peak of about 80 per cent."

Located within walking distance of hotels and the rink, out-of-towners have had no trouble finding Doktor Lukes coffee shop and other businesses in the downtown core — some of which have been struggling lately.

“It makes a big difference for all the small businesses around here, I think,” said Doktor Lukes owner James Walsh. “I mean, we’re still just getting over that storm (the 150cm snowstorm that hit Cape Breton in early February). We were closed for a week. We had a couple other days that we missed, and winter is just slow in general. So, this is a big boost for us.”

The Simon Hotel along the waterfront is sold out — all 300 rooms — for the entire tournament.

With teams and TV crews staying there, staff feel like they're part of all the excitement.

“It’s a unique group that they check in, and 10 days later they check out,” said hotel general manager Michele Bianchini. “We wear our t-shirts all week. We’re kind of part of the gang. It’s been fun. It’s a fun week, not only a busy week.”

Curling Canada has estimated the World Womens Curling Championship typically brings in roughly $5-to-7 million in local spinoffs.

With the home team at the top of the standings, organizers have their sights set on selling out Sunday's championship final, especially if Team Canada ends up playing for gold.

"We'd love to see a butt in every seat for that game, obviously,” said Al Cameron, director of communications for Curling Canada. “Obviously, those tickets are going, but there's still tickets available."

Some of the money being spent is at the event itself — from concessions to souvenirs that could be priceless.

"I bought a jacket today at Centre 200 — a Canada jacket — and I'm hoping Rachel Homan will autograph it for me,” Stubbert said.

On the ice, action continues Saturday with qualifying and semifinal matches.

The bronze and gold medal matches are set for Sunday.

