Chantal Kreviazuk, Raine Maida bring Forgive Me tour to Atlantic Canada

In the early days of their relationship, Raine Maida, the leader singer of Our Lady Peace, and Chantal Kreviazuk, a singer-songwriter, spent a lot of their time in different cities, so their only chance to connect was over the phone after long days in the studio.

During one of those chats, Maida talked with Kreviazuk about his relationship with his father. After he hung up, he penned “4am,” one of his band’s most recognizable and popular songs.

The couple is now directly collaborating on a new album and the Forgive Me tour, which will make 11 stops in Atlantic Canada in November.

“It’s funny to me that we never really thought of ourselves as being collaborators like a duo and if we did collaborate, it was more because we were writing for another artist and that’s very funny to me now,” said Kreviazuk. “We were so focused on our own paths as individuals.”

The duo released their first joint album and filmed a documentary together in 2019. Currently they’re working on a book that they’re sharing with fans online as they go.

“It’s kind of cool,” Maida said. “It’s almost like if we were to let people livestream while we write songs. I like it because you see what people are into.”

Maida said their goal with the live shows is to create something different each night.

“Anything can happen onstage,” he said. “I feel people walk away feeling they haven’t seen something like it before.”

The couple will perform in Moncton, Saint John, and Fredericton in New Brunswick, Summerside in P.E.I., St. John’s in Newfoundland, and Liverpool, Windsor, New Glasgow, Glace Bay, Halifax, and Port Hawkesbury in November.