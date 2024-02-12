Charlottetown charity needs more volunteers for community fridges

When Betty Begg-Brooks started Gifts From the Heart out of her own home in 2013, 111 families showed up on the first day. That’s when she knew she needed to do something more.

The charity has grown and she now serves at least 2,000 families a month, plus 15-to-20 per day at each of her community fridges.

“Somebody from government phoned me up and asked me if I would consider putting a community fridge in. I said no because Gifts from the Heart, so much work here. That’s my thing,” said Begg-Brooks. “Then I decided, by Monday, I called them again and I said, ‘No, I wouldn’t put one up, but I’ll put three up.’”

Those three are in West Royalty, Stratford, and Charlottetown. Begg-Brooks runs them like mini-food banks and she’s looking for eight new volunteers to keep them open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekday.

Begg-Brooks said she’s been approached by officials to turn her charity into a provincial food bank, but she said that would limit her ability to give out as much food as she feels she needs to.

Eighty-six volunteers help Begg-Brooks at her headquarters at 10 Maple Hill Avenue in Charlottetown.

“We came to the island about a year ago, and Betty was one of the first people who helped us, with bedding, and a table, chairs, crockery,” said Faraz Hasan. “I was a client here first, and then ever since I’ve been volunteering here.”

Much of what Begg-Brooks gives out is donated, but only high quality items.

“The expensive things, the women’s and men’s products that they don’t get, and shampoo and that kind of thing, and diapers,” said Begg-Brooks. “Nothing goes in our community fridges unless it’s new.”

She said she looks over the donations to ensure nothing she wouldn’t use herself goes out to anyone in need.

They have a particular need right now.

“Warm blankets, pillows, and warm footwear,” said Hasan. “People coming to the island don’t know how cold Canada is, and a lot of the immigrants don’t have and idea of what shoes to get.”

Begg-Brooks has been recognized by government many times, receiving Queen’s Jubilee Medal and the Governor General’s Meritorious Service Decoration, but doesn’t like to talk about that.

Instead, she said it’s actually helping people that’s important.