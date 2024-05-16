City of Saint John’s application to appeal class-action lawsuit decision dismissed: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed an application by the City of Saint John’s to appeal a ruling by New Brunswick’s highest court that found the city vicariously liable for the actions of a former employee.

According to the written court decision, Robert Hayes, representing other class members, brought the action against the city, alleging police officer Kenneth Estabrooks sexually abused children in the region between 1953 and 1975.

A core question in the lawsuit, which started in 2013, was whether or not the city was vicariously liable for the “harm perpetrated by the officer when he was a police officer.” Vicarious liability involves the liability of an employer for their employee.

The decision states the Court of King’s Bench of New Brunswick ruled the city was not vicariously liable on March 14, 2023, but the New Brunswick Court of Appeal set that decision aside on Sept. 14.

The City applied to the Supreme Court of Canada to appeal that last ruling, but the court dismissed it with costs.

“Today’s decision from the Supreme Court of Canada vindicates Bobby Hayes’ long battle to hold the City of Saint John accountable for the decades of Kenneth Estabrooks’ sexual abuse of children while he was a Saint John City police officer,” said lawyer John McKiggan in an email. “Bobby Hayes started this journey more than 10 years ago and he has never waivered in his commitment on behalf of all the survivors who had their lives destroyed by Estabrook’s predatory activities.”

Estabrooks was convicted of sexually abusing children in 1999 and he died in 2005.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.