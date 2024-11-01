Clocks and temperatures fall back this weekend

There were record-setting high temperatures on Halloween for the Maritimes, but a cold front will return chilly autumn weather for the first weekend of November.

Record high temperatures

There was a treat for the Maritime region this Halloween as a southerly wind pushed temperatures toward record highs.

The most records were set in the province of New Brunswick where most communities reach the high-teens and low twenties. The warmest spot was St. Stephen, which reached 23.7 C.

A few records were set in the Annapolis Valley of Nova Scotia on Thursday. The warmest spot, Kentville, reached 23 C.

Prince Edward Island fell just short of matching previous records. Those include a standing record of 20.6 C for Charlottetown and 18.3 C for Summerside. The warmest spot on P.E.I. was St. Peters at 18.9 C.

Record setting high temperatures on Oct. 31, 2024 in the Maritimes. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Cold front cools temperatures for the weekend

A cold front crossing the Maritimes on Friday will return a northwesterly wind to the region behind it. That will draw down cooler air from northern Quebec and into the Maritimes for the weekend.

The front had already cleared northern New Brunswick by noon on Friday with temperatures there in the singe digits. Ahead of the front, much of the Maritimes still had temperatures in the mid-to-high teens.

Rain and showers with the front will continue for the region Friday afternoon and evening, finishing by near midnight. There will be potential for local amounts of rain as high as 10-to-20 mm.

High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will range four-to-nine degrees, which is seasonably cool for early November.

A cool and breezy Saturday for the Maritimes behind a cold front moving through Friday. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Clocks go back

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Clocks will need to be set back an hour. It is also an opportune time to check/change smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms. It’s a good time of the year to switch to winter tires as well.

The days continue to get shorter as we continue to lose daylight all the way up until the winter solstice, which is on Dec. 21 at 5:19 a.m. By the end of November, sunset for the Maritimes will be between approximately 4:30 to 4:45 p.m., depending on location.

Clocks go back on Sunday as daylight saving time ends. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)