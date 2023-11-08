Complex legacy: Return of mural sparks debate over how to handle controversial subjects in art

The return of a mural featuring a controversial former Prime Minister to a legendary Halifax artist seems to be sparking a debate.

Tom Forrestall recently took possession of a piece he did 33 years ago, honouring Sir John Thompson.

Thompson was the country's fourth Prime Minister, and the first born in Halifax.

He previously served as premier, Nova Scotia Supreme Court Judge, and even a Halifax alderman before he died unexpectedly at Windsor Castle in London at the age of 50.

Laid to rest in his home city, Thompson might be surprised to learn his legacy is sparking a debate.

Serving as Canada's Minister of Justice during the Louis Riel Crisis, Thompson argued Riel should be executed for treason.

The hanging was carried out on Nov. 16, 1885 at the North-West Mounted Police barracks in Regina.

The Halifax mural was commissioned by the government for the Halifax building that bears his name.

Removed from a government building for renovations several years ago, officials decided not to reinstall it after noting the Riel connection.

Reluctant to enter the historic debate, the 87-year-old Forrestall did say he was happy the piece would be cared for with him, rather than face an uncertain future in government storage.

But some say hiding the piece is not the answer.

"Why couldn't we possibly still display the mural, but tell the whole story?" asked Dalhousie Native Studies instructor Patricia Doyle-Bedwell.

"I don't want to say we should get rid of the mural and have it stuck in somebody's basement. I think it's an absolute opportune teaching moment to say, 'Yes - this is a painting that was done. This is the role that this person played, but this is the story and this is how we move forward from that story,’" she said, noting there's a movement in Manitoba right now to officially recognize Riel as the province's first premier.

"We know that he (Riel) was somebody who fought for the Canadian confederation, he fought for the Metis people. And during that time of history, there was still that whole government idea of getting rid of the 'Indian Problem.' Getting rid of the Indigenous peoples," said Doyle-Bedwell.

“So, I'm supportive not hiding the painting in a basement or at Mr. Forrestall's house, but to actually display it and offer that as a teaching moment to say, 'This is what happened. This is the whole story.' And perhaps, if Manitoba passes this legislation that says that Louis Riel would be considered the honourary First Premier of Manitoba, that story would also be told."

It's sentiment shared by others.

In a statement to CTV News, Cassidy Caron, the President of the Metis National Council said, "It is timely that we are having this conversation around this particular piece of work with the anniversary of Louis Riel's execution next week.

“The passage of time has shown us that it is Louis Riel who is to be honoured as a hero of the Métis Nation and this country rather than those who actively participated against his struggle for recognition of Métis rights. As time goes on, Canadians are learning more about this country's colonial history and the individuals who have contributed to the harms done to Indigenous peoples and nations.

"Pieces of artwork that honour those with questionable or complicated legacies should not be placed in positions of honour without the facts of history attached in detail."

There are other tributes to Thompson in the country, including a Catholic Junior High School named for him in Edmonton.

The school's website features a biography of the namesake, but there's no reference to Riel there.

The site does have a land acknowledgement, noting the school sits on "the traditional land of Treaty 6 and home of Métis Nation of Alberta Region 4."

Forrestal has said he'd consider donating the mural to an institution or government for public display again.

CTV News reached out to Edmonton Catholic Schools to inquire whether Sir John Thompson Junior High would be interested in taking the mural from Forrestall.

The response from Christine Meadows, communications manager, was brief.

"We typically do not accept donations of art," she said.