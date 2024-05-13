Third annual Teal to Heal event in Cape Breton wraps up with record-high donations

The third annual Teal to Heal Cape Breton event took place in Membertou, N.S., on Sunday and attracted about 2,000 participants.

Dena Edwards Wadden, founder and organizer of Teal to Heal, started the event in 2022 after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer at the age of 33.

"While I was off recovering from my surgery, I planned to have what we originally called a Mother's Day walk and just look to raise some money and awareness surrounding ovarian and other gynecological cancers," said Wadden at Sunday's event.

All funds raised from the event support the Teal at Home Fund, which was created by Wadden and is offered through the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation.

"The fund aims to help with costs…for Cape Bretoners that are diagnosed with gynecological cancers. So that would be ovarian, cervical, endometrial or uterine, vaginal or vulvar cancer," said Wadden.

"What we can't do is help the cancer diagnosis, but what we can help with are some of the costs, like travel, accommodations, medication or prescription costs."

According to Wadden, the first Teal to Heal event in 2022 had about 1,000 participants and raised $117,000. At last year's event, the participant count climbed to about 1,400 people and the event raised just under $180,000.

"Raising the money is fantastic and it goes to help a lot of people but the best thing that Teal to Heal does in my opinion is really raises awareness," said Wadden.

"This year was a huge success. We broke the $200,000 mark that we had hoped to."

Sunday's event not only offered a walk/run to participants, but also included a wellness expo, live entertainment, food trucks, an honoree wall, and much more.

Donations towards Teal to Heal can be made on the event's website.

