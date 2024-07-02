ATLANTIC
    • Construction begins for collaborative care clinic in Antigonish, N.S.

    The new Antigonish collaborative care clinic is scheduled to open in 2025. (Source: Communications Nova Scotia) The new Antigonish collaborative care clinic is scheduled to open in 2025. (Source: Communications Nova Scotia)
    Crews have started work on a collaborative care clinic that will open in Antigonish, N.S., next year.

    According to a news release from the province, the clinic will be able to support roughly 10,000 patients and accommodate more than 30 health-care professionals and support staff.

    “Patients want to receive care in modern facilities from a team of connected healthcare professionals,” said Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson in the release. “This is an exciting opportunity for the community because we are building, from the ground up, health care they can count on.”

    The release says the clinic will have:

    • 29 exam rooms
    • nine charting stations
    • four procedure rooms
    • three collaborative team rooms
    • three patient education rooms
    • two assessment rooms
    • a triage room
    • a family room
    • a shared waiting room

    “As our community continues to grow, so too will the need for health-care services in Antigonish and surrounding areas,” said Dr. Brittany Barron, physician co-lead at the collaborative clinic. “This is a great opportunity to develop a clinic that reflects the current and future health-care needs.”

