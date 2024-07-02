ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Nova Scotia Paralympian Sarah Baker dies

    Share

    Nova Scotia Paralympian Sarah Baker has died from cancer.

    Baker passed Saturday in New Zealand.

    At the age of 15, Baker lost both of her legs to juvenile diabetes.

    She went on to represent Canada, winning three medals in the Paralympics and several in Parapan American Games.

    She set world records in swimming and javelin and starred in wheelchair basketball.

    Baker is a member of the Nova Scotia Sports Hall of Fame.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News