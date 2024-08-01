Couple charged after dog found in distress in Yarmouth, N.S.

A Nova Scotia couple is facing animal-related charges after a person found a dog in need of medical care in the Yarmouth area earlier this summer.

According to a news release from the Nova Scotia SPCA, a member of the public found the dog on the side of the road on June 26. A special constable with the SPCA picked up the dog and brought it to the Yarmouth shelter.

A veterinarian examined the dog, which showed signs of “distress from a number of medical conditions.”

The release says Lorraine Bain, 68, and Herb Bain, 72, both from Plymouth, were charged with permitting an animal to be in distress under the Animal Protection Act. The Bains appealed the seizure of their dog, but the Nova Scotia Animal Welfare Appeal Board ruled the seizure was lawful.

The Bains will appear in court on Sept. 16.

