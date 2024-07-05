New stormwater system expected to create more park space, improve traffic in downtown Dartmouth, N.S.

A stormwater system and other nearby infrastructure are set to be upgraded in downtown Dartmouth, N.S.

The province says it is spending nearly $14.1 million on the project, with another $14.1 million coming from the municipality and $4.3 million from the Halifax Water Regional Development Charge.

The funding will be used to replace an existing stormwater sewer from Starr Park to Dartmouth Cove to help with the effects of flooding and climate change.

The intersection of Prince Albert Road, Portland Street and Alderney Drive will also be improved and a small pool will be added to Starr Park for fish, birds and small amphibians.

"Not only will it continue the work already done to date at Sawmill Creek, it will further improve fish habitat and build greater resilience in the face of climate change," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage.

Nova Scotia Environment and Climate Change Minister Timothy Halman says it is a landmark project for the area.

“It will make a huge difference, both in improving the aging stormwater system and in improving an area of downtown Dartmouth where people walk, bike and drive every day,” he said in a provincial news release.

The project is also expected to create more park space and improve traffic.

"If we're going to have more people downtown, you need the public spaces to support them, so this is connecting some of our key park spaces and public areas together and it's providing that transportation connection," said Dartmouth councillor Sam Austin.

Local resident Emily Miller says she couldn't be more excited for the changes to come.

"I'm really looking forward to the redesign of the park space and active transportation trails," she said.

"I walk a lot, so that's going to be wonderful and I think realigning the Portland Street intersection will be very helpful for traffic down the road."

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.