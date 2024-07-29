Dozens join search for missing Cape Breton man

Dozens of people joined a search for a missing Cape Breton man near a highway exit on Monday morning.

The family of 34-year-old Justin MacDonald led the ground search, which started at 10 a.m. off Exit 3 on Highway 125 in Leitches Creek, N.S.

MacDonald has been missing since July 7. The Cape Breton Regional Police says he was last seen around 11 p.m. at the Irving gas station in North Sydney.

Days later, police found his 2023 Kia Forte in the Ormond Crescent area on Mira Road – more than 25 kilometers away from the gas station.

MacDonald is described as five-foot-nine, 240 pounds, with sandy blonde hair and green eyes.

At the scene of Monday’s search, MacDonald’s parents Ken and Peggy MacDonald told reporters they believe someone knows something about what happened to their son. They are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Police continue to investigate.

A man missing from North Sydney, N.S., is seen in this image provided by Cape Breton Regional Police Service.

