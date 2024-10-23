Eastern Nova Scotia brushed by the remnants of Oscar as temperatures cool late week

After a stretch of fair, warm late October days, a change in the weather arrives for the Maritimes Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will cool region wide and eastern areas of Nova Scotia are expected to catch some of the rain from the remnants of what once was Hurricane Oscar.

Warm Wednesday, record high temperature watch

High temperatures for the Maritimes are once again expected to be above average for late-October on Wednesday. Most of those temperatures are expected to range into the high-teens and low-twenties.

Sun breaking through some morning patchy low cloud and fog will help boost the temperatures up, as will a turn to a gusty southerly wind. That wind is expected to be sustained 20-to-30 km/h with gusts 30-to-50 km/h afternoon through evening.

Despite the warmth, it will be difficult to get new high temperature records for an Oct. 23 set as it has been plenty warm for this date in the past. Most standing records range 20-to-25 degrees.

While warm on Wednesday, it could be tough to break the standing high temperature records for an Oct. 23. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Cool weather returns behind cold fronts

A cold front crosses the Maritimes Thursday into Friday. The front brings scattered showers with it and cooler air behind.

High temperatures of Friday will be 10-to-14 degrees for most of the region. Similar high temperatures are expected for Saturday as more showers arrive with a second cold front.

Chilly October weather will follow for Sunday behind that second front. High temperatures on Sunday are expected to be mostly in the mid-to-high single digits.

Temperatures are expected to return closer to late October averages on Friday. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Remnants of Oscar and Atlantic Canada

A series of Special Weather Statements has been issued for parts of eastern Nova Scotia and eastern Newfoundland due to the possibility of some heavy rain and gusty winds associated with the remnants of Hurricane Oscar.

While the bulk of the rain and wind is expected to be offshore of Nova Scotia, Guysborough County and Cape Breton could get clipped. Should that happen, rain totals near the Atlantic coastline could reach 20-to-40 mm Thursday afternoon through night. Northerly wind gusts peaking 50-to-70 km/h developing Thursday night into Friday morning.

Parts of eastern Nova Scotia could catch some of the remnants of Oscar Thursday afternoon and night. Rain totals could reach 10 to 40 mm, highest near the Atlantic coastline. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Eastern Newfoundland looks like it will be hit more squarely. Parts of the Burin, Bonavista, and Avalon peninsulas could receive rain totalling between 50-and-125 mm. Peak wind gusts could reach 70-to-80 km/h. The inclement weather is mostly expected late Thursday night through early Saturday morning.