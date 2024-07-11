ATLANTIC
    • Emergency Management Office launches coordination centre amid flooding in N.S. counties

    Flooding in Nova Scotia on July 11, 2024. (Source: Facebook/The Valley Eye Photography/Madison Power) Flooding in Nova Scotia on July 11, 2024. (Source: Facebook/The Valley Eye Photography/Madison Power)
    The Emergency Management Office has activated its provincial coordination centre amid reported flooding in multiple Nova Scotia counties Thursday night.

    According to an emergency alert, flash flooding caused by heavy rain impacted Digby, Annapolis, Kings, and Hants counties.

    According to 511 Nova Scotia, multiple portions of Highway 12 in Kings and Lunenburg counties are closed to traffic in both directions.

    The affected roads include:

    • Highway 12 in both directions from English Mountain Road to New Russell Road is closed
    • Highway 12 from Caseys Corner to Forites Road in New Ross is closed
    • Highway 201 in both directions near Mt Hanley Road is closed
    • Middle Dyke Road in Kings County is closed from Church Street to Scott Drive
    • Sturk Road and Canaan Road in Kings County are passable with extreme caution
    • Peck Meadow Road from Greenfield Road to Melanson Road is closed
    • Middle Road in Nictaux, Annapolis Valley, is closed from address 1793 to 1818 due to a culvert failure
    • Multiple sections of Route 221 in Kings County are closed
    • Parts of Inglisville Road in Annapolis County are closed due to washouts

