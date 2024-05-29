ATLANTIC
More

    • Father, two children follow firefighting passion

    Share

    Brian Fleckney has served as a firefighter in Halifax for nearly 40 years and in that time he often brought his kids to the station. Nowadays his kids come into the building on their own for work.

    “I can remember having Thanksgiving dinners here and Christmases,” said Sam Fleckney, Brian’s daughter. “I remember visiting him on Father’s Day so these stations for us have always felt like home.”

    Samantha and Scott Fleckney have followed their father’s path into a career in firefighting. Samantha has been on the job for seven years while Scott joined two years ago.

    “It’s been a dream of mine to be a firefighter in Halifax,” Scott said. “Did a short stint with the Mounties before.”

    Samantha said she wanted to work in the community and saw firefighting as a way to follow that passion.

    “This was a great bridge to work in the community and get to work with my father and walk in his footsteps,” she said. “Every morning I get to see him at shift change. He’s two for two for kids coming on the job.”

    Brian Fleckney said he’s proud of his children for joining the fire service.

    “I feel very lucky that my children have the opportunity to work in this career,” he said. “It’s very rewarding. The fact that they’re here working with us is fantastic.”

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Oilers rally to beat Stars, tie Western Conference Final

    With the Edmonton Oilers down two goals late in the first period of Game 4, Rogers Place was quiet, fans seemingly bewildered at the early, quick scoring of the Dallas Stars and the slow start by the home team. Ryan McLeod's marker with six-and-a-half minutes in the opening frame left changed all that.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News