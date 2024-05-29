Father, two children follow firefighting passion

Brian Fleckney has served as a firefighter in Halifax for nearly 40 years and in that time he often brought his kids to the station. Nowadays his kids come into the building on their own for work.

“I can remember having Thanksgiving dinners here and Christmases,” said Sam Fleckney, Brian’s daughter. “I remember visiting him on Father’s Day so these stations for us have always felt like home.”

Samantha and Scott Fleckney have followed their father’s path into a career in firefighting. Samantha has been on the job for seven years while Scott joined two years ago.

“It’s been a dream of mine to be a firefighter in Halifax,” Scott said. “Did a short stint with the Mounties before.”

Samantha said she wanted to work in the community and saw firefighting as a way to follow that passion.

“This was a great bridge to work in the community and get to work with my father and walk in his footsteps,” she said. “Every morning I get to see him at shift change. He’s two for two for kids coming on the job.”

Brian Fleckney said he’s proud of his children for joining the fire service.

“I feel very lucky that my children have the opportunity to work in this career,” he said. “It’s very rewarding. The fact that they’re here working with us is fantastic.”

