Federal government, Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq sign housing agreement

A new agreement between the federal government and the Confederacy of Mainland Mi’kmaq in Nova Scotia will allow Mi’kmaw First Nations to manage and control their housing and infrastructure.

"Since 2015, we have been working in a nation-to-nation partnership with Indigenous Peoples to advance self-determination,” said Patty Hajdu, minister of Indigenous Services. “Whether for water and health or housing and infrastructure, Indigenous communities must have the tools to decide for themselves. Today is an important step on this journey.”

According to the government, the Framework Agreement will allow participating First Nations communities, working with the Confederacy of Mainland Mi’kmaq, to control the design, delivery, and management of all infrastructure and housing programs and services that are currently under Indigenous Services Canada’s capital facilities and maintenance program, excluding water and wastewater.

Indigenous Services will still deliver infrastructure and housing to First Nations that opt out of the transfer process.

"We are very pleased to finally see this historic Framework Agreement materialize,” said Chief Sidney Peters with Glooscap First Nation. “The continued progression towards the transformation of housing and infrastructure services for our communities is a step in the right direction."

