Federal government spends $8.3M to increase flights at Halifax airport

The federal government is spending up to $8.3 million on a project to increase international and domestic flights at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

According to a news release from Transport Canada, the project will build an international connections facility at the airport to improve the process for international and domestic passengers. It will also offer more cargo hold capacity.

"Strong supply chains result in a strong economy that benefits all Canadians,” said Sean Fraser, minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, in the release. “The new international connections facility at the Halifax Airport will not only support this by bolstering trade between Nova Scotia and international markets but will also create more than 4,000 jobs."

