ATLANTIC
More

    • Federal government spends $8.3M to increase flights at Halifax airport

    Travellers make their way to the security area at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport. Travellers make their way to the security area at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.
    Share

    The federal government is spending up to $8.3 million on a project to increase international and domestic flights at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

    According to a news release from Transport Canada, the project will build an international connections facility at the airport to improve the process for international and domestic passengers. It will also offer more cargo hold capacity.

    "Strong supply chains result in a strong economy that benefits all Canadians,” said Sean Fraser, minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, in the release. “The new international connections facility at the Halifax Airport will not only support this by bolstering trade between Nova Scotia and international markets but will also create more than 4,000 jobs."

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Things a pediatrician would never let their child do

    As summer begins for most children around Canada, CTV News spoke with a number of pediatric health professionals about the best practices for raising kids, and how the profession has evolved since the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News