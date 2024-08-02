Filipino community mourns teen killed in N.B. boating accident

The Filipino community in Richibucto, N.B., is mourning the loss of one of their own this week.

Nineteen-year-old Miguel Estrada was killed in a boating accident last Saturday.

A news release from the RCMP said the accident happened off the shores of Richibucto around 6:15 p.m.

Police, firefighters, and Ambulance New Brunswick members responded to a report of a person struck by a boat in the water.

Estrada died at the scene due to his injuries.

No one else was hurt.

Family friend Siegfred Gaña said he knew Estrada from community events and basketball tournaments.

"He was such an approachable kid," said Gaña.

Nineteen-year-old Miguel Estrada is pictured. (Source: Estrada family)

Gaña said Miguel's family is having a difficult time, but has received a lot of support from the Filipino community.

"They're doing OK right now. They've started recovering," he said.

According to his obituary, Estrada was planning on becoming a pilot and was studying at the Moncton Flight School.

"He was fun-loving, thoughtful and when he pursued his goals, he put his full heart into it," read the obituary. "His love for his family and friends was evident in the way he lived his life. He was kind, compassionate, caring and hard working."

Gaña said fundraisers are scheduled in Richibucto on the Monday holiday.

A basketball tournament with teams from Miramichi, Shediac and the Richibucto area will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kent North Imperial Arena.

A barber from Moncton's House of Fade will also be on hand from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All proceeds will be donated to the family.

Gaña has also collected more than $3,000 through online donations.

The police investigation into the boating accident is ongoing.

