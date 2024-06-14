ATLANTIC
    • Fire heavily damages Annapolis Valley, N.S., home

    A man and a dog escaped a burning home in Annapolis Valley, N.S., on Friday.

    According to Canning Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jeff Skaling, crews responded to a call of a structure fire around 11:41 a.m. on Middle Dyke Road. They saw the fire on the exterior of the building and learned a man and a dog were inside.

    Crews managed to get the man and dog out safely, but a strong wind blew the fire into the attic, heavily damaging it.

    Skaling said 40 firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, and one crew member suffered a minor burn on their hand.

    Skaling said the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

