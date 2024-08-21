Firefighter struck by SUV in Bear River, seriously injured: N.S. RCMP

ATLANTIC
    An SUV struck a firefighter helping control traffic at the scene of collision near Bear River, N.S., on Tuesday.

    According to an RCMP news release, emergency crews attended the collision scene on Lansdowne Road around 2:26 p.m. Traffic was stopped in both directions.

    An SUV allegedly tried to pass the vehicle and hit a firefighter, who went to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police arrested a 66-year-old woman at the scene. She was charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance and she is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 21.

