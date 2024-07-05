Former N.S. NDP leader won’t run in next election

The former leader of the Nova Scotia NDP won’t put his name forward in the next provincial election.

According to a news release from the Nova Scotia NDP, Gary Burrill, who served as leader of the party from 2016 to 2022, will not re-offer in the scheduled 2025 election.

Burrill was elected as MLA for Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley from 2009 to 2013, and as MLA for Halifax Chebucto in 2017 and again in 2021.

“Gary has been a significant and steady presence in the work of the Nova Scotia New Democrats for 20 years,” said NDP leader Claudia Chender in the release. “A brilliant and dedicated representative in the Legislature, he has always brought his full attention to the work of being the Halifax Chebucto MLA.

“Our Caucus and Party have benefited greatly from Gary’s unwavering commitment to social and economic justice. While he is deeply deserving of this time to move away from elected life, we will miss his presence and persistence following the next election.”

Burrill was ordained as a United Church minister in 1992. He led the party through two provincial elections, finishing third both times.

In late 2021, Burrill announced he would be stepping down from the leadership role as soon as his successor was chosen.

"I am under no pressure about this decision from any quarter or any angle, other than the pressure that comes from within myself," he told reporters at the time. "In my judgment, this moment is that right time for us."

