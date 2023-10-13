More

    • Fund launched to revitalize endangered Wolastoqey language

    Chris Googoo, of the Ulnooweg Indigenous Communities Foundation, speaks in Halifax on June 7, 2018. Chris Googoo, of the Ulnooweg Indigenous Communities Foundation, speaks in Halifax on June 7, 2018.

    The Ulnooweg Indigenous Communities Foundation in Nova Scotia has launched a new designated fund to revitalize the Wolastoqey language, which UNESCO classifies as severely endangered.

    According to a press release from Ulnooweg, it is estimated that fewer than 100 people fluently speak the Wolastoqey language and many of them are more than 65-years-old.

    The Ulnooweg says it’s created the Wolastoqey Land Fund to directly contribute to programs and initiatives that support Wolastoqey language development.

    "In order to preserve a language, we must come together as a community,” said Chris Googoo, CEO of Ulnooweg. “As a child, I was fortunate to grow up in an environment rooted in Mi'kmaq language, and the combination of human connection and the land inspired me to continue learning the language. As a result, we realize how significant it is to build generations of speakers."

    A language is always worth saving.”

    The press release cited the Wolastoqey land-based immersion school at Killarney Lake in Fredericton called Kehkimin as an example of something that seeks to preserve and strengthen the Wolastoqey language.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Atlantic Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Videos emerge of missing Canadians after Hamas attack

    The federal government says there are now four missing Canadians in Israel, but is at this time not confirming their identities. However, CTV News has spoken to family and friends of four Canadian women who are missing from communities attacked by Hamas militants over the weekend.

    Why some worry about the rise of private agency health-care staffing firms in Canada

    There were more than 41,955 job postings across Canada for nurses in the first quarter of 2023, missing manpower that is affecting hospital staffing, closing rural ERs and fuelling the expansion of companies that supply temporary nurses. The trend is triggering worry that it is slowly privatizing the backbone of health services — nursing care — with an urgent call for more scrutiny.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News