Fund launched to revitalize endangered Wolastoqey language

The Ulnooweg Indigenous Communities Foundation in Nova Scotia has launched a new designated fund to revitalize the Wolastoqey language, which UNESCO classifies as severely endangered.

According to a press release from Ulnooweg, it is estimated that fewer than 100 people fluently speak the Wolastoqey language and many of them are more than 65-years-old.

The Ulnooweg says it’s created the Wolastoqey Land Fund to directly contribute to programs and initiatives that support Wolastoqey language development.

"In order to preserve a language, we must come together as a community,” said Chris Googoo, CEO of Ulnooweg. “As a child, I was fortunate to grow up in an environment rooted in Mi'kmaq language, and the combination of human connection and the land inspired me to continue learning the language. As a result, we realize how significant it is to build generations of speakers."

“A language is always worth saving.”

The press release cited the Wolastoqey land-based immersion school at Killarney Lake in Fredericton called Kehkimin as an example of something that seeks to preserve and strengthen the Wolastoqey language.

