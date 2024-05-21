ATLANTIC
    • Future of Africville to be discussed in community sessions

    The Africville Museum is seen in an undated file photo. The Africville Museum is seen in an undated file photo.
    The long-term vision for Africville will be discussed at a pair of community engagement sessions in Halifax this month.

    According to a release from the Halifax Regional Municipality, the Africville Visioning project is seeking feedback from former residents, descendants, and Africville-focused organizations on the future of the site.

    Engagement sessions will be held at the Africville Museum from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, and at the Halifax North Memorial Public Library from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.

    “The presentation and discussion will focus on topics such as active transportation, land use and possibilities for the area in the future,” the release reads.

