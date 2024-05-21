Future of Africville to be discussed in community sessions

The long-term vision for Africville will be discussed at a pair of community engagement sessions in Halifax this month.

According to a release from the Halifax Regional Municipality, the Africville Visioning project is seeking feedback from former residents, descendants, and Africville-focused organizations on the future of the site.

Engagement sessions will be held at the Africville Museum from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, and at the Halifax North Memorial Public Library from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.

“The presentation and discussion will focus on topics such as active transportation, land use and possibilities for the area in the future,” the release reads.

