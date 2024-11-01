ATLANTIC
    • Gas leak in north end Halifax

    Fire crews responded to a gas leak in Halifax on Nov. 1, 2024. (Source: Paul DeWitt/CTV News Atlantic) Fire crews responded to a gas leak in Halifax on Nov. 1, 2024. (Source: Paul DeWitt/CTV News Atlantic)
    Police are warning the public about a gas leak in the north end of Halifax Friday afternoon.

    The leak is impacting the area from Young Street and North Street, and from Windsor Street to Agricola Street.

    The public is advised to avoid the area and close their windows.

    According to Halifax Fire District Chief Phill Thorburn, the call for the gas leak came from a construction site on Almon Street around 12:58 p.m. Power has been cut to the area and the site was evacuated as a precaution.

