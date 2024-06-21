Gas prices increase across Maritimes
Gas and diesel prices went up in all three Maritime provinces Friday as summer officially begins.
Nova Scotia
In the Halifax-area, the price of regular self-serve gasoline went up by more than three cents. The minimum price is now 172.1 cents per litre.
The price of diesel went up by more than five cents, landing at 178.6 cents per litre.
In the Cape Breton-area, the minimum price of regular self-serve is now 174.1 cents per litre and the minimum price of diesel is 180.6 cents per litre.
Prince Edward Island
The minimum price of regular self-serve gasoline went up by 2.3 cents, arriving at 173 cents per litre.
The minimum cost of diesel went up by more than four cents, resting at 182.4 cents per litre
New Brunswick
The maximum price of regular self-serve gasoline went up by 1.5 cents. It is now 171.1 cents per litre.
The maximum cost of diesel went up by 4.2 cents, landing at 176.2 cents per litre.
