Halifax-based musician expands her sound on new album

Jamaica-born, Halifax-based musician Jah’Mila released her album “Roots Girl” in 2022 and it’s been a whirlwind ever since. She’s earned new fans and even a Juno nomination.

“I can’t believe the overwhelming response we’ve received,” she told CTV News Atlantic’s Katie Kelly on Wednesday. “We’re so grateful for it. These nominations, these awards…thank you guys for all of your support.”

The artist is back with a new collection of songs on the record “Woman of the Sun,” which she said “is a little more expansive” in terms of its sound.

“I’m a reggae girl…so that’s going to be the basis and the foundation now and forever,” she said. “However, I felt supported as well to take some creative risks.

“You might hear some R&B coming through there, some hip-hop influences coming through there, some soul coming through there as well. It is really a sign of the times as music is changing and as genres are changing as well and becoming more fusion.”

One of the songs on the album, “East Coast Family,” features Mi’kmaq rapper Wolf Castle, R&B star Aquakulture and fiddler Wendy MacIsaac.

“I think it is an art piece that gives us something tangible, something to look at and say that’s what it would look like on a grander scale if we could all just work together and collaborate together,” Jah’Mila said. “I wanted to connect so much with the listener that their soul calls for it.

“They find therapy, they find release, they find soothing through it.”

“Woman of the Sun” is available on streaming platforms.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.