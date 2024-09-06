Halifax basketball courts fully restored
Three basketball courts in Halifax have been fully restored as part of a community project.
Buckets and Borders, a non-profit organization, helped restore the basketball courts at Uniacke Square.
“We’re doing a nationwide project to build courts all over the country and increase infrastructure,” said Justin Lee, CEO and co-founder of Buckets and Borders. “It’s been an amazing experience working in the Square. It’s been an incredible amount of community members not only helping paint, but bringing us food, bringing us water.
“It’s really welcoming us into the community.”
According to the group’s website, the restoration work involved new asphalt, rims, backboards and court murals. The grand opening was held on Friday.
