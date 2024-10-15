Halifax leads country in THC levels found in wastewater, sparking health concerns

A recent wastewater study shows Halifax has the highest THC levels per capita in Canada, with 748 mg per day per 1,000 people.

According to Statistics Canada, that amount is double Montreal's levels – which measured at 314 mg – and far exceeds wastewaters results in Toronto (412 mg) and in Vancouver (493 mg).

"The wastewater data supports the self report data that shows for a long time among all Canadian provinces that Nova Scotia is leading the way in terms of our consumption with cannabis but also our problems with cannabis,” said Dr. Simon Sherry, a registered psychologist.

Sherry says health problems for daily to near daily users – especially in young adults – can include addiction and dependence issues. They are also vulnerable to psychosis, anxiety and depression.

"If you are a daily or near daily user of cannabis, you are at high risk for addiction,” said Sherry.

Since legalization in 2018, Sherry says the number of young adults who consume cannabis daily or near daily has doubled, which is a concern for him given the health risks associated with THC consumption.

“Cannabis use was rising prior to legalization but legalization has accelerated this trend,” said Sherry, who is concerned the provincial government overseeing the sales of cannabis is putting sales and profits ahead of the health risks.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.