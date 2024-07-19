Halifax lifts water quality advisories at several beaches

The Halifax Regional Municipality has lifted water quality advisories at several beaches in the region.

Earlier this month, Halifax issued warnings at Lake Echo Beach in Lake Echo, Springfield Beach in Sackville, and the Birch Cove, Shubie Park and Penhorn beaches in Dartmouth due to high bacteria levels.

On Friday, Halifax said these supervised beaches now have water within Health Canada guidelines.

Cunard Pond Beach in Halifax remains closed and Albro Lake Beach in Dartmouth has a risk advisory in effect.

Updated water advisories for beaches can be found here.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.