Halifax police arrest 3 during 'weapons complaint' at downtown hotel

Police arrested three people during a weapons complaint at the Westin Nova Scotian hotel in downtown Halifax on Wednesday night.

According to a news release from the Halifax Regional Police, officers responded to the complaint at 1181 Hollis Street around 5:05 p.m. At 8 p.m. the emergency response team arrest an adult female and two adult males without incident.

There were no reported injuries and police are not looking for any further suspects.

Officers expect charges and the investigation is ongoing.

