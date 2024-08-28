ATLANTIC
    Halifax police arrest 3 during 'weapons complaint' at downtown hotel

    A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo. A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo.
    Police arrested three people during a weapons complaint at the Westin Nova Scotian hotel in downtown Halifax on Wednesday night.

    According to a news release from the Halifax Regional Police, officers responded to the complaint at 1181 Hollis Street around 5:05 p.m. At 8 p.m. the emergency response team arrest an adult female and two adult males without incident.

    There were no reported injuries and police are not looking for any further suspects.

    Officers expect charges and the investigation is ongoing.

    • Thousands without power in Hochelaga borough due to gas leak

      A gas leak in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough forced Hydro-Quebec to cut power to thousands of customers. A spokesperson for Hydro-Quebec says 40,000 clients are without power in the general vicinity of Pie-IX Boulevard and Hochelaga Street.

