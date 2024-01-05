Halifax police officer charged with assault

A Halifax Regional Police officer has been charged with assault after an investigation by the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT).

According to a Friday news release, the interim director of SiRT has reason to believe an off-duty officer committed a criminal offence on April 29, 2023.

On Thursday, Const. Jacob Farr was charged with assault against a female known to him as a result of the SiRT investigation.

Farr will appear in court on Monday.

SiRT investigates serious injuries, deaths, sexual assaults, intimate partner violence, and other matters of public interest that may have arisen in the actions of any Nova Scotia police officer.

