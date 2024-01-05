Halifax police officer charged with assault
A Halifax Regional Police officer has been charged with assault after an investigation by the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT).
According to a Friday news release, the interim director of SiRT has reason to believe an off-duty officer committed a criminal offence on April 29, 2023.
On Thursday, Const. Jacob Farr was charged with assault against a female known to him as a result of the SiRT investigation.
Farr will appear in court on Monday.
SiRT investigates serious injuries, deaths, sexual assaults, intimate partner violence, and other matters of public interest that may have arisen in the actions of any Nova Scotia police officer.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Third batch of Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed
The third round of documents from a lawsuit connected to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted pedophile who died in jail before he could face trial on federal sex-trafficking charges, were publicly released Friday.
'Intense storms' headed for Canada, bringing 35 cm of snow in some spots
Winter is upon us, with two big systems impacting some provinces and extreme cold in one territory. Here's what Canadians can expect for this weekend.
First-degree murder charge laid in baby's death in Thornhill, Ont.
Police have laid a first-degree murder charge in the death of an infant in Thornhill Thursday night.
Victim scoffs as former Saskatoon gym teacher offers her cash during sexual assault sentencing
In an unusual turn of events, the former athletic director of a private Christian school is heading to jail — without a sentence.
Actor David Soul, one half of 'Starsky and Hutch,' dies at 80
Actor David Soul, who earned fame as the blond half of crime-fighting duo 'Starsky & Hutch' in the popular 1970s television series, has died at the age of 80.
WATCH Tips from a pediatric doctor on how help your kids avoid the flu, other respiratory illnesses
Infections are rising across Canada as the country deals with the so-called triple threat of respiratory illnesses, with one pediatric specialist warning amid a 'moderately severe' influenza season that it's important to protect vulnerable populations -- especially young children, who are at higher risk of developing complications.
U.S. FDA approves first state request to import drugs from Canada
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Florida’s request to import certain drugs from Canada, marking the first time a state has been authorized to buy lower-cost medications in bulk from abroad.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in Canada in 2024
From health care to artificial intelligence, here are some of the top skills and industries that will be in high demand in 2024.
Toronto
-
First-degree murder charge laid in baby's death in Thornhill, Ont.
Police have laid a first-degree murder charge in the death of an infant in Thornhill Thursday night.
-
Two people charged in connection with Danforth shooting death of 45-year-old man
Toronto police say a man and a woman are now facing charges in connection with a fight in the Danforth area two weeks ago that left a Keswick man dead.
-
5 injured after Tesla crashes into Toronto townhouse
Five people are in hospital after a Tesla crashed into a Toronto townhouse just after midnight Friday as crews work to contain a natural gas leak in the area.
Calgary
-
Alberta's unemployment rate climbs in December, as does Edmonton's
Alberta's unemployment rate jumped to 6.3 per cent last month as Edmonton also recorded a noticeable spike.
-
Calgary teens arrested in terrorism-related cases in court for appearance, hearing
A 16-year-old boy who was arrested in Calgary as part of an ongoing national security investigation made a brief court appearance this morning with his lawyer and his father.
-
Poor road conditions cause several crashes in central Alberta: RCMP
RCMP asked drivers to avoid major central Alberta highways Friday morning due to poor road conditions and crashes.
Montreal
-
Montreal boy, 15, killed by drug more potent than fentanyl
The family of a 15-year-old boy is warning others to beware after he died taking isotonitazene, a drug considered more potent than fentanyl.
-
What is isotonitazene? A drug more powerful than fentanyl is circulating in Montreal
Isotonitazene, a synthetic opioid, is circulating in Montreal and its effects are devastating. Most recently, a 15-year-old boy died on Dec. 21 after ingesting the drug, which is considered more potent than fentanyl. Here's what the drug is and how it affects users.
-
A white weekend? Snow may finally be on its way to Montreal
Anyone wishing for a white winter may finally get what they’ve been waiting for: Montreal could see snow just in time for the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Teen, man arrested after RCMP seize 12 firearms in northern Alberta
A teenager and a man are facing several firearm charges in Grande Prairie, Alta.
-
Hundreds of downtown Edmonton building residents return home after early-morning fire
Fire forced hundreds of residents of a downtown Edmonton highrise to leave their homes early Friday morning.
-
Poor road conditions cause several crashes in central Alberta: RCMP
RCMP asked drivers to avoid major central Alberta highways Friday morning due to poor road conditions and crashes.
Northern Ontario
-
Security cam footage helps northern Ont. police arrest porch pirate
In Cochrane, Ont., this week, footage from a security cam led to the arrest of a suspected porch pirate.
-
Victim scoffs as former Saskatoon gym teacher offers her cash during sexual assault sentencing
In an unusual turn of events, the former athletic director of a private Christian school is heading to jail — without a sentence.
-
Crossing guard reassigned after handing out candy canes
A school crossing guard in Tavistock, Ont. says she was moved from her usual post after dressing as Mrs. Claus and handing out candy canes ahead of the holidays.
London
-
Teacher charged with 'failing to provide the necessities of life'
The occasional teacher was charged following an investigation into an incident at a St. Thomas school in November.
-
'The world failed her': Impact statements continue in London for sentencing of Nathaniel Veltman
The sentencing hearing of Nathaniel Veltman, the man convicted of killing four members of a London, Ont. Muslim family, continues Friday with impact statements being read.
-
Loaded handgun, cocaine, carfentanil seized during east London, Ont. traffic stop
Two people, including a 17-year-old youth, are facing drug trafficking and weapons charges after drugs and a loaded handgun were discovered inside their vehicle during a traffic stop on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Explosives found in Winnipeg condo building, police investigating
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after “commercial explosives” were found inside a condo building in the city’s River Park South neighbourhood on Thursday.
-
'No place for them to go': Crate full of live puppies left at Dauphin vet clinic
A wooden crate full of live puppies was left outside a Dauphin vet clinic on Tuesday.
-
Music community raising money for local blues musician who lost nearly everything in a fire
The Manitoba music community is rallying to help one of its own rise from the ashes of a devastating fire that destroyed nearly all of his possessions.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo bringing double-car LRT service back on weekdays
OC Transpo says passengers on the Confederation Line will see more double-car trains starting next week.
-
2023 was the slowest year for home sales in Ottawa in 13 years
The Ottawa Real Estate Board says 11,978 homes and condominiums were sold in Ottawa in 2023, down 11 per cent from 2022. The average price of homes sold in Ottawa in 2023 was $667,794, down 5.5 per cent from 2022.
-
It feels like January: Cold weekend in the forecast for Ottawa, with snow expected early next week
It will be a cold first weekend of January in Ottawa, and the first significant snowfall of the year is expected early next week.
Saskatoon
-
Victim scoffs as former Saskatoon gym teacher offers her cash during sexual assault sentencing
In an unusual turn of events, the former athletic director of a private Christian school is heading to jail — without a sentence.
-
Sask. man says SUV warranty woes wrecked his family holidays
A Prince Albert man was shocked after a dealership said a catastrophic breakdown under the hood of his Honda wasn't covered by his warranty.
-
'Not just that statistic': Sask. parents highlight impact of homicide on community
Recently released homicide statistics point to a 50 per cent increase from 2019 to 2023. While those numbers are concerning, for many people, they aren’t just numbers.
Vancouver
-
'This is a troubling case': Vancouver police investigate reported child-luring attempt at home daycare
Police are investigating reports that a man posed as a parent in an attempt to lure a five-year-old girl away from a Vancouver daycare.
-
IHIT called to investigate disappearance of Chilliwack man
Homicide investigators have been called to Chilliwack, B.C., where police now believe a missing 41-year-old man has met with foul play.
-
Snowfall warning triggers travel advisories for two B.C. highways
British Columbia's Ministry of Transportation has issued travel advisories for two major highways in the province as up to 20 centimetres of snow starting today is in the forecast for the areas.
Regina
-
'Not just that statistic': Sask. parents highlight impact of homicide on community
Recently released homicide statistics point to a 50 per cent increase from 2019 to 2023. While those numbers are concerning, for many people, they aren’t just numbers.
-
Strike notice looming at Viterra as union discusses new final offer
Two union locals representing workers at Viterra met on Friday morning to discuss a new final offer put forward by the company after two days of mediator-led talks.
-
City of Regina names the Black-capped Chickadee its official bird
After 10 days of voting, the Black-capped Chickadee has been named Regina’s official bird.
Vancouver Island
-
'It's bad news': Warm December and low snowpack could mean trouble for B.C. salmon, wildfires
December was unusually dry and warm on Vancouver Island, leading to concerns of low snowpack levels in the alpine. “The preliminary numbers are in and it’s not looking super optimistic at this point."
-
'This is a troubling case': Vancouver police investigate reported child-luring attempt at home daycare
Police are investigating reports that a man posed as a parent in an attempt to lure a five-year-old girl away from a Vancouver daycare.
-
Snowfall warning triggers travel advisories for two B.C. highways
British Columbia's Ministry of Transportation has issued travel advisories for two major highways in the province as up to 20 centimetres of snow starting today is in the forecast for the areas.