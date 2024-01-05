ATLANTIC
More

    • Halifax police officer charged with assault

    The SiRT logo is seen in an undated file photo. The SiRT logo is seen in an undated file photo.

    A Halifax Regional Police officer has been charged with assault after an investigation by the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT).

    According to a Friday news release, the interim director of SiRT has reason to believe an off-duty officer committed a criminal offence on April 29, 2023.

    On Thursday, Const. Jacob Farr was charged with assault against a female known to him as a result of the SiRT investigation.

    Farr will appear in court on Monday.

    SiRT investigates serious injuries, deaths, sexual assaults, intimate partner violence, and other matters of public interest that may have arisen in the actions of any Nova Scotia police officer.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Third batch of Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed

    The third round of documents from a lawsuit connected to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted pedophile who died in jail before he could face trial on federal sex-trafficking charges, were publicly released Friday.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News