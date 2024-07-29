Halifax police seize $100K, 3kgs of cocaine from residence

Halifax Regional Police seized three kilograms of cocaine and more than $100,000 from a Cunard Street residence last Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation.

According to a news release from police, officers searched the Cunard Street residence and arrested a man. Along with the cocaine and money, they also seized a quantity of MDMA and oxycodone.

Vernon Washington Brown, 24, was charged with three counts of possession of the purposes of trafficking.

