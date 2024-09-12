Halifax police seize loaded shotgun, spear, stolen bikes from homeless encampment

For the second time in three months, Halifax police have seized stolen bikes – along with a loaded shotgun – from the same homeless encampment.

According to a news release from Halifax Regional Police, officers arrested two men, aged 45 and 31, in the 2400 block area of Barrington Street around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

They also seized:

a loaded sawed-off shotgun

an unloaded .22 rifle

an unloaded sawed-off shotgun

a hatchet

a spear

ammunition

OC spray

12 bikes/frames

three e-bikes

an e-scooter

two generators

bike parts

seven sets of power tools

a safe

cash

drug paraphernalia

According to the release, police seized roughly 40 bicycles and scooters, and numerous parts, at the same location on June 22.

The two arrested men will face charges of:

possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking

unsafe storage of a firearm

possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of stolen property over $5,000

possession of weapons dangerous to public peace

tampering with serial number on firearm

possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized

possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition (loaded)

store firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations

The 45-year-old man is also facing a charge of failure to comply with a probation order.

The men, who have not been named at this time, are due to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.

