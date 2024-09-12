Halifax police seize loaded shotgun, spear, stolen bikes from homeless encampment

ATLANTIC
    For the second time in three months, Halifax police have seized stolen bikes – along with a loaded shotgun – from the same homeless encampment.

    According to a news release from Halifax Regional Police, officers arrested two men, aged 45 and 31, in the 2400 block area of Barrington Street around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

    They also seized:

    • a loaded sawed-off shotgun
    • an unloaded .22 rifle
    • an unloaded sawed-off shotgun
    • a hatchet
    • a spear
    • ammunition
    • OC spray
    • 12 bikes/frames
    • three e-bikes
    • an e-scooter
    • two generators
    • bike parts
    • seven sets of power tools
    • a safe
    • cash
    • drug paraphernalia

    According to the release, police seized roughly 40 bicycles and scooters, and numerous parts, at the same location on June 22.

    The two arrested men will face charges of:

    • possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking
    • unsafe storage of a firearm
    • possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
    • unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • possession of stolen property over $5,000
    • possession of weapons dangerous to public peace
    • tampering with serial number on firearm
    • possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized
    • possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition (loaded)
    • store firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations

    The 45-year-old man is also facing a charge of failure to comply with a probation order.

    The men, who have not been named at this time, are due to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.

