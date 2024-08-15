Halifax posts water quality advisories for 2 more beaches

ATLANTIC
    A total of five beaches in the Halifax Regional Municipality are now under water quality advisories.

    According to a Wednesday news release from the municipality, Albro Lake Beach in Dartmouth and Kidston Beach in Halifax are under the advisories due to high bacteria levels in the water.

    Earlier that day the municipality issued similar advisories for Oakfield Park Beach in Oakfield, Penhorn Beach in Dartmouth and Sandy Lake Beach in Dartmouth.

    The municipality tests the water quality of supervised beaches in July and August, issuing advisories if bacteria levels exceed Health Canada guidelines.

    Cunard Pond Beach in Halifax is currently closed to the public due to the presence of blue-green algae.

