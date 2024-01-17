ATLANTIC
    Halifax to no longer test ice thickness of ponds, lakes

    Lake Banook in Dartmouth, N.S., is pictured. (Paul Hollingsworth/CTV Atlantic) Lake Banook in Dartmouth, N.S., is pictured. (Paul Hollingsworth/CTV Atlantic)
    The Halifax Regional Municipality will no longer be testing the thickness of ice on lakes due to the changing climate.

    According to a Wednesday news release from the city, the number of available skating days in the winter has been in decline for the last several years and now ice thickness testing is no longer feasible.

    Ice thickness tests in the past were conducted on more than 70 lakes and ponds in the region. According to the release, Halifax was the only jurisdiction in Nova Scotia that ran ice thickness tests.

    The release says ice needs to be 15 cm thick for walking or skating by yourself, 20 cm for skating parties or games, and 25 cm for snowmobiles.

