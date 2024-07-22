ATLANTIC
More

    • Hartland Covered Bridge to close this week for maintenance, inspection

    A closure at the Hartland Covered Bridge in November 2023. (Source: Nick Moore/CTV Atlantic) A closure at the Hartland Covered Bridge in November 2023. (Source: Nick Moore/CTV Atlantic)
    Share

    The world’s longest covered bridge will be temporarily closed to traffic this week.

    According to New Brunswick 511, the Hartland Covered Bridge will be blocked to vehicles at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, with an anticipated re-opening at 6:30 p.m. on July 31.

    Initially, the bridge was scheduled to close on Monday to allow for what the department called “bridge inspection/maintenance.”

    Department of Transportation and Infrastructure spokesperson Jacob MacDonald didn’t reply with information about the bridge closure on Monday.

    The Hartland Covered Bridge was closed to all traffic this past fall after a structural survey identified “a downward bend” on the bridge.

    Town officials do not expect the closure to impact its "Big Bridge Fest" event, scheduled for Aug. 1 to 5.

    At 390.75 metres long, the bridge between Hartland and Somerville officially opened in 1901 and was covered following repairs from ice jam damage in 1920.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'We failed,' says Secret Service director grilled on Trump assassination attempt

    Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said Monday that her agency failed in its mission to protect former President Donald Trump during a highly contentious congressional hearing with lawmakers of both major political parties demanding she resign over security failures that allowed a gunman to scale a roof and open fire at a campaign rally.

    Do you want to be happier? Here are 5 habits to adopt

    If you look around at your friends and family — and even at yourself — it is apparent that some people perceive the glass to be half full, while others view it as half empty. Which habits can you adopt to increase your level of happiness? A social psychologist has these five tips.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News