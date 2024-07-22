Hartland Covered Bridge to close this week for maintenance, inspection

The world’s longest covered bridge will be temporarily closed to traffic this week.

According to New Brunswick 511, the Hartland Covered Bridge will be blocked to vehicles at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, with an anticipated re-opening at 6:30 p.m. on July 31.

Initially, the bridge was scheduled to close on Monday to allow for what the department called “bridge inspection/maintenance.”

Department of Transportation and Infrastructure spokesperson Jacob MacDonald didn’t reply with information about the bridge closure on Monday.

The Hartland Covered Bridge was closed to all traffic this past fall after a structural survey identified “a downward bend” on the bridge.

Town officials do not expect the closure to impact its "Big Bridge Fest" event, scheduled for Aug. 1 to 5.

At 390.75 metres long, the bridge between Hartland and Somerville officially opened in 1901 and was covered following repairs from ice jam damage in 1920.

