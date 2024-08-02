‘He touched everyone’: Filipino community mourns loss of teen

Family from as far away as Texas and California have travelled to Richibucto, N.B., to pay their respects to a loved one who died suddenly last weekend.

Nineteen-year-old Miguel Estrada was killed in a boating accident last Saturday.

His mother’s cousin Chicki Manalo spoke on behalf of the family outside Thompson Funeral Home before a visitation on Friday.

“He had a short time here on earth but he was such a fun-loving kid, very happy. He touched everyone that he came across,” said Manalo.

Nineteen-year-old Miguel Estrada is pictured. (Source: Estrada family)

The incident happened off the shores of Richibucto around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say Estrada was struck by a boat while he was in the water.

He died at the scene due to his injuries.

No one else was hurt.

Manalo said Estrada came to Canada at the end of 2021 and was very active in the community.

“He was interested in so many things. He was so excited to come to Canada. I do remember that about him,” said Manalo. “He was very excited to come here and see what Canada was all about.”

Family friend and Richibucto Filipino Community President Siegfred Gaña said he knew Estrada from community events and basketball tournaments.

"He was such an approachable kid," said Gaña.

Gaña said Estrada’s family is having a difficult time, but they have received a lot of support from the strong Filipino community who have rallied around them.

"They're doing OK right now. They've started recovering," he said.

Estrada was planning on being a pilot and was studying at the Moncton Flight School.

“He’s pursuing to become a pilot at a very young age. He already started training way back in the Philippines,” said Gaña. “He’s also passionate about sports, basketball. That’s where I knew him.”

Manalo said Estrada’s passion was flying.

“He was training to be a pilot. I believe he had a year left in the program before he got his licence,” said Manalo.

Estrada’s obituary states he will be sadly missed by his parents, brother, extended family, friends and his girlfriend.

“He was just very close with everyone, just an all-around loving kid,” said Manalo. “We’re all going to miss him.”

The police investigation is ongoing.

Estrada’s friends and teachers from Bonar Law Memorial School will host a celebration of his life Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Gaña said fundraisers are scheduled in Richibucto on the holiday Monday.

A basketball tournament with teams from Miramichi, Shediac and the Richibucto area will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kent North Imperial Centre.

A barber from Moncton's House of Fade will also be on hand from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All proceeds will be donated to the family.

Gaña has also collected over $3,000 through online donations.

Donations in Estrada’s memory can be sent to jacquelinemina19@gmail.com via e-transfers.

