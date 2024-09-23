Health-care access, rent caps, poverty plans highlight Day 5 of N.B. election campaign

If voted back into power, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says his Progressive Conservative government would ensure residents receive faster access to health care by expanding the roles of various health-care professionals.

During the announcement at a Jean Coutu Pharmacy in Saint John Monday morning, Higgs said his government would work with nurse practitioners, registered nurses, registered psychiatric nurses, paramedics and pharmacists to see how they could play bigger roles in giving New Brunswickers access to primary care.

“Health-care professionals undergo significant training regardless of which specific profession they pursue,” says Higgs. “But as things currently stand, we believe there is untapped potential within the health-care professionals who are already here and who aren't using the full scope of their training.”

Examples provided at Monday’s press conference included possibly enabling registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses to prescribe some medications, and allowed advanced care paramedics to administer life saving medication to those experiencing a heart attack.

Higgs recognized the doctor shortage in the province, and says his government remains committed to bringing more to the province to serve New Brunswickers. He says the doctor shortage is a national issue.

“We have the funding in place thanks to budget 2024, but funding isn't enough,” says Higgs. “We need to make sure our policy changes too, and that's what we have been doing and that's what we will continue to do.”

The cost of the initiative is $24.8 million. The budgeted amount would allow for a 10 per cent increase in patients seeing a medical professional, according to the PCs.

Plans for a Rent Cap

New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Hot was also in the Port City Monday, with her announcement focused on plans for a rent cap.

If elected, Holt says her Liberal government will implement a three per cent rent cap as soon as possible. According to a press release, the cap would be reviewed on an annual basis, and would be adjusted depending on inflation and vacancy rates.

Holt says New Brunswickers are struggling with the rising cost of rent, which, according to the Liberals, has gone up by 10 per cent in 2024.

"Too many New Brunswickers are finding it harder and harder to afford a place to live,” Holt says in a news release. “For years, the Higgs Conservatives have ignored the housing crisis, allowing rents to soar while families struggle to make ends meet. Our three per cent rent cap will bring immediate relief and protect renters from unfair increases, ensuring that everyone has a secure place to call home.”

Liberal Leader Susan Holt says her government would immediately implement a three per cent rent cap if elected. (Source: Avery MacRae/CTV News Atlantic)

Holt says renters would benefit from the rent cap beginning in 2025 if her party is elected. In conjunction with an initial review and update to the Residential Tenancies Act, the cap will be reviewed and adjusted on an annual bases to ensure there is a balanced approach between saving tenants money and encouraging development.

“New Brunswick tenants have been facing some of the largest increases in rent across the country and Higgs has refused to provide them relief,” Holt says. “Putting a cap on rent increases is just one part of our plan to make life more affordable as many in the province struggle the rising cost of living.”

As part of the release, the Liberals also said their affordability plan will remove the 10 per cent provincial sales tax off power bills, scrap the PC government’s current gas tax, and introduce a universal school food program.

Greens guarantee liveable income

The New Brunswick Green Party was in Fredericton for their announcement Monday. Party Leader David Coon announced his government would guarantee a liveable income to end deep poverty in the province by the end of a four-year mandate with help from the federal government.

“Successive Liberal and Conservative governments have failed to take serious action to tackle poverty in New Brunswick,” Coon says in a press release. “The social assistance system keeps people trapped in poverty, holding them back and keeping our province from reaching its potential. It’s time to try something new. A Green government would launch a guaranteed livable income program within four years.”

Green Party Leader David Coon makes his latest campaign promise in the provincial capital on Sept. 23, 2024. (Source: Green Party of New Brunswick)

The party cites a report written by University of New Brunswick economist Herb Emery for the Prince Edward Island provincial government in 2023, which concludes a guaranteed basic income could cut poverty on the island by 80 per cent. It is unclear what the impact would be in New Brunswick.

Coon says he will raise social assistance rates by 20 per cent to help people make ends meet until a time when a guaranteed income is in place.

“While a guaranteed livable income is the way to end deep poverty in New Brunswick, it will take a few years to properly design and secure the necessary federal support,” added Coon. “This will ensure people have more support now.”

Another full day of party announcements is expected on Tuesday. The election is set for Oct. 21.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.