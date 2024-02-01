Health-care issues front of mind as Summerside residents meet with health minister

Issues with Prince Edward Island’s health-care system are front of mind for many islanders, with growing criticism from several doctors about how the system is run, particularly after the closure of the province's second Intensive Care Unit in Summerside.

In the last two weeks the former Health PEI CEO gave a scathing admonishment of political interference, a prominent emergency medicine specialist called for more accountability among senior management, and 42 doctors issued a public letter laying out the crumbling critical care system at P.E.I.’s second-biggest hospital.

The City of Summerside released a letter in support of the doctors working at and with the Prince County Hospital and also called for a town hall meeting Thursday night with Health Minister Mark McLane and the interim CEO of Health PEI.

“It’s a big deal for our community as a whole and we really make sure to rally and stand behind the doctors and nurses, and RTs, and lab techs, and all the people that make our hospital tick,” said Dan Kutcher, mayor of Summerside.

Kutcher said the meeting a chance to ask questions and get firm commitments from government on a timeline to re-establish critical care in Summerside.

In testimony to the standing committee on Health and Social Development Wednesday, ER physician Dr. Trevor Jain said critical care must be restored, and he noted the ICU closure was putting more critically ill patients into the province’s emergency rooms.

The Tory members of the committee defended their record on health, but also asked Dr. Jain about how they can resolve imminent issues while their long-term solutions come into effect.

“I have a great relationship with the minister of health. I talk to him on a regular basis,” said Robin Croucher, Tory MLA and former paramedic. “We share concerns, and I assure everyone here that we’re working hard to find solutions.”

It’s also become a burning issue in a provincial by-election in nearby Borden-Kinkora, which had been held by the Tories until the incumbent Jamie Fox resigned to run for the federal conservatives.

Voters in the riding go to the polls Monday.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.