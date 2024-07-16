Health-care rallies vie for attention of Canadian premiers, territorial leaders

Health-care professionals, unions and advocates made a lot of noise at Peace and Friendship Park in Halifax Tuesday as they vied for the attention of the premiers and territorial leaders meeting in a hotel convention room across the street.

The annual Council of the Federation meeting, which brings together the 13 Canadian premiers, is happening in Halifax this week. On Tuesday the agenda focused on housing, affordability, emergency preparedness and future energy.

Outside the conference room, the rally was all about health care. Attendees voiced their concerns over what they describe as the worsening health-care crisis, calling on government leaders to come up with solutions.

Linda Silas, president of the Canadian Federation of Nurses Union, said too many patients across Canada don’t have access to a family doctor and they are suffering because of the lack of care.

“We make sure we have school systems for every child, regardless if they move,” said Silas. “Then why don’t we model our health-care system the same way?”

Doctors, nurse practitioners and other health-care experts should be in every community, just like public schools, said Silas.

Dr. Jane Philpott, former federal health minister and family physician, said primary care should be available to all Canadians. She spoke to the premiers Tuesday morning and used the education example to lay out the health-care challenge and possible solution.”

“Imagine 22 per cent of the children of Canada didn’t have access to public school? That would be appalling,” said Philpott. “Yet we have 22 per cent of the Canadian population who don’t have access the primary care. That is equally appalling.

“More than 6.5 million Canadians don’t have a family doctor or any other access to family care. That means they aren’t getting their diagnosis on time, nobody is monitoring their chronic diseases and we’re getting worse health outcomes and we’re paying too much.”

Another rally outside the premiers meeting asked Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston to change health-care privacy laws to allow families and caregivers to access health files of those struggling with mental health issues and suicidal ideation.

“We are asking them to get in a room with all of these mothers who lost their children to suicide and did not get the chance to intervene and help their children,” said Nancy Saunders.

They say privacy laws in Nova Scotia don’t allow them access their health records before it’s too late.

“This is actually shutting down the communication between the health system and the people looking after our loved ones who suffer from mental health and addictions,” said Saunders.

The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) says access to health care and mental healthcare is a priority of the meetings.

CMA president Dr. Kathleen Ross says she spoke with some of the family members who rallied outside.

“I had a chance to speak with some of the mothers that are out sharing their stories and heartbreak and really learn where those gaps were and they were largely gaps in how they could access care and how notifications came from even other care providers that a crisis was imminent,” said Ross.

The Canadian Nurses Union says there are vacancies across the country in the health-care system, creating more problems.

“If you have to travel 400 kilometres to speak to a mental health worker, the chances are very good you are not going to make that choice when you are in that situation,” said Ross.

Houston, who is chair of the Canada Premiers meeting, said health care will be on the agenda Wednesday.

