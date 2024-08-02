ATLANTIC
    • Heat warnings issued for Maritimes over long weekend

    A child plays in the water at the Centennial pool in Moncton, N.B., on July 6, 2023. (Alana Pickrell/CTV Atlantic) A child plays in the water at the Centennial pool in Moncton, N.B., on July 6, 2023. (Alana Pickrell/CTV Atlantic)
    All three provinces in the Maritimes will be under heat warnings for the long weekend.

    According to Environment Canada, northern Nova Scotia and the Annapolis Valley, New Brunswick (excluding the Fundy Cost) and Prince Edward Island will be under heat warnings from Friday to Monday.

    The humidex values are expected to reach 36 C, creating an extended period of humid and very warm weather.

    The actual temperature highs should hit between 28 and 30 C in the day before cooling to between 19 and 20 C in the evening.

    “Extreme heat can affect everyone’s health,” Environment Canada says. “Check several times a day on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water. Never leave people, particularly children, or pets inside a parked vehicle.”

