Hepatitis A case confirmed in Amherst, N.S.

Nova Scotia Health says it is investigating a confirmed case of hepatitis A in Amherst, N.S.

According to news release from Nova Scotia Health, anyone who ate or drank food at the Tim Hortons at 118 South Albion St. between May 30 and June 14, and experienced symptoms since June 15 should see a primary care provider.

Possible symptoms include:

diarrhea

fever

loss of appetite

nausea

vomiting

abdominal discomfort

darkening of the urine

yellowing of the skin or eyes

The release says the illness typically lasts one-to-two weeks, but in some cases it can go on for several months. It can cause serious liver damage.

Nova Scotia Health will be offering a vaccine to people at higher risk of getting infected.

