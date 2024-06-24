ATLANTIC
More

    • Hepatitis A case confirmed in Amherst, N.S.

    Hepatitis A vaccine. (File photo) Hepatitis A vaccine. (File photo)
    Share

    Nova Scotia Health says it is investigating a confirmed case of hepatitis A in Amherst, N.S.

    According to news release from Nova Scotia Health, anyone who ate or drank food at the Tim Hortons at 118 South Albion St. between May 30 and June 14, and experienced symptoms since June 15 should see a primary care provider.

    Possible symptoms include:

    • diarrhea
    • fever
    • loss of appetite
    • nausea
    • vomiting
    • abdominal discomfort
    • darkening of the urine
    • yellowing of the skin or eyes

    The release says the illness typically lasts one-to-two weeks, but in some cases it can go on for several months. It can cause serious liver damage.

    Nova Scotia Health will be offering a vaccine to people at higher risk of getting infected.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    • Vehicle fire and collision in south London result in charges

      A vehicle fire at a hotel in south London drew the attention of police last Tuesday. That morning, just after 5:00 a.m., a loud bang prompted a concerned call to police – the fire at Royce Court and Bessemer Road was quickly extinguished, with no reported injuries. The fire was later determined to be suspicious.

    • Sea-Doo crash in Grand Bend leads to charges

      A Kitchener person is charged after a crash on Lake Huron involving two sea-doos. Just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, the OPP marine unit responded to a call two sea-doos collided in Lake Huron, just offshore of Grand Bend.

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News