High-risk offender released in the Halifax area: police

Halifax police are advising the public of the release of a man convicted of sexual assault, robbery, and forcible confinement, among other charges.

According to Halifax police, Gamon Jay Leacock, 49, is “a high-risk offender.” He was released from a correctional facility after serving a sentence for:

robbery (nine counts)

sexual assault with a weapon (two counts)

forcible confinement (two counts)

administer a noxious thing (two counts)

uttering threats (six counts)

criminal harassment

escape lawful custody

assault (two counts)

assaulting a peace officer with a weapon

theft under $5,000

intimidation of a justice participant

failing to stop at a motor vehicle accident

failing to comply

Police say the information about Leacock’s release is not intended to encourage any form of vigilante activity or unreasonable conduct.

