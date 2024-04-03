Hockey favourite sport to watch for Atlantic Canadians: survey

ATLANTIC
    If you’re an Atlantic Canadian, odds are you like watching hockey, at least according to a new survey.

    In a news release, Narrative Research revealed 30 per cent of Atlantic Canadians prefer to watch hockey over other sports. The company surveyed 1,230 Canadians and asked them to pick from 32 sports as their favourite to watch.

    Hockey came out as the overall winner across the country, taking 22 per cent of the total. Twelve per cent of Canadians said they prefer to not watch any sports at all while 10 per cent named soccer as their favourite. Basketball scored eight per cent of the total.

