Hub City Foodies: N.B. man sharing love of local restaurants online
When it comes to good food, drinks and all things local, Jason Gallant has all the delicious details.
He has made it his mission to point foodies in the right direction.
“I think Moncton’s quality is we’re too humble as far as people and we’re not out there to brag so I‘m like, ‘I’m going to be the person to go out and brag for you and tell everyone how amazing you are,’” he said.
Gallant launched Hub City Foodies five years ago as a way to promote local restaurants, breweries and wineries.
“I fell in love with cooking myself and started doing pop0-ups at some of these breweries, the wineries and really it’s just to get people out into our amazing city and visit all the amazing restaurants, breweries, and wineries that we have and local shops,” he said.
While it started off small, it’s grown into something much larger over the years.
“We like to collaborate with Hub City Foodies because Jason is a great guy and he puts on amazing events,” said Alan Norman, the owner of Tire Shack Brewing in Moncton.
“Everyone always has such a great time with his events so it was just a no-brainer and a natural fit for us.”
So far, Norman says he’s worked with Hub City Foodies on a number of events, including beer bus tours, which have been extremely successful.
“People seem to really love those. He fills multiple buses with tons of people, brings them all in and everyone has a great time. We give them a bunch of beer and send them on their way. So easy-peasy for us and a great experience for the guests,” he said.
Adding, “the more that we can work with people from the community and be a part of the fabric of it all, that’s really what counts to us and what we find is really important.”
Tire Shack Brewing is just one local spot that Gallant has collaborated with.
“They won the number one brewery in Canada, they still hold that title,” said Gallant.
“We have Black Rabbit Restaurant which was one of the top 35 new restaurants in Canada a few years ago. We’ve had Les Brumes du Coude on the top 100 Canadian restaurants in Canada.”
He says his love for food started recently, about 10 to 15 years ago, when his parents switched from fish sticks and fries and started cooking amazing meals in their own home.
Now he does everything from promoting local spots, to beer and wine bus tours and his own pop-up and private dining events.
“One of the things I love the most is bringing the local experience into one’s home. So that’s taking local ingredients that we have in our city from the markets, from the local grocery stores and making a nice meal for people,” he said.
One of his long term goals is shutting down Main Street in Moncton to host a big foodie event, but for now he’s staying busy.
During the pandemic, his youngest daughter bet him that he couldn’t get 100 followers on TikTok, which took Gallant’s social media career to a whole new platform.
“I started making some silly content. I try to make it super clean and it’s all to try and promote either New Brunswick, Canada or our city as much as I can and making it fun and playful and just for people to see,” he said.
His account is filled with delicious food, fun things to do and several posts flex his funny bone.
“Growing up I always wanted to be a comedian, but I absolutely hate talking in front of people so when TikTok came out I said ‘wow this is great. I can try my little bits’ and all of a sudden it started taking off,” he said.
“I think I have close to 15 million views on my TikTok’s now, which is insane but it’s great because it’s not just in Moncton. It’s getting across Canada and in the U.S. even.”
As for what’s next, Gallant says there are a lot of things coming down the pipe line both short term and long term for Hub City Foodies and, of course, he will continue to promote his love for his home town online.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
First two Canadian military evacuation flights airlift 281 out of Israel
The first two Canadian Armed Forces evacuation flights left Israel Thursday airlifting 281 Canadian citizens and their families out of the country. The first flight carrying 128 passengers left Tel Aviv Thursday afternoon, and landed safely in Athens, while the second carrying 153 passengers, is expected to land safely later this evening, according to senior government officials.
BREAKING 'Parents' Bill of Rights' officially introduced in Sask. legislature, beginning pronoun policy's push into law
The provincial government's 'Parents' Bill of Rights' was introduced and is being read a first time in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Thursday.
'Fed up' with decline of French, Quebec seeks tuition hike for out-of-province students at English universities
The Quebec government is proposing an increase in tuition fees for international and out-of-province students attending English-language universities as a way to protect the French language.
WARNING: GRAPHIC 'Most of the people were dead,' volunteer medic in Israel reports, upon arriving to help
A volunteer medic who arrived in southern Israel the day after a surprise incursion by Hamas told CTV News he is operating in survival mode while helping identify the dead.
Canada providing $10M in humanitarian aid to address 'urgent needs' in Israel and Gaza: Trudeau
Canada will be providing an initial $10 million in humanitarian assistance to address 'urgent needs' in Israel and the Gaza Strip. 'We're working around the clock to support you, we will continue to follow the situation as it evolves, and continue our efforts with international partners,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, speaking in Yellowknife.
U.K. scrambles fighters as Kenyan plane bound for London diverted over possible threat
A Kenya Airways plane from Nairobi bound for London's Heathrow Airport was intercepted by air force fighter jets and diverted to land at Stansted airport on Thursday over a potential security threat.
Five officers shot and wounded in Minnesota, authorities say; suspect not in custody
Five law enforcement officers were shot and wounded Thursday in an incident near the east-central Minnesota city of Princeton, authorities said.
Important to understand 'why this pressure cooker exploded': Canadians on Israel-Hamas war
There are almost 5,000 Canadians registered in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank and many more in Canada with family and friends caught in the Israel-Hamas war. CTVNews.ca shares some of their stories.
WATCH Gaza invasion would be 'brutal' and cause heavy casualties: security expert
As the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip is pummelled by airstrikes and the Israeli military prepares for a possible ground invasion, a security and terrorism analyst is warning that any inclusion by Israel into Gaza would lead to 'brutal' door-to-door combat that may favour Hamas militants.
Toronto
-
Police will boost presence in Toronto amid Israel-Hamas war, chief announces
Toronto's police chief says the community can expect to see an enhanced police presence in the face of "global online threats" stemming from the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Man guilty of incel-inspired terror attack on Toronto spa apologizes to victims
A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee says he has changed in the three years since the terrorist attack and doesn't hate women anymore.
-
Incident at Toronto Hebrew school being investigated as a hate crime: police
Toronto police are investigating an incident at a Toronto Hebrew school on Thursday as a hate crime.
Calgary
-
Man, possibly armed, arrested on Thursday morning: police
Calgary police arrested a man Thursday morning after they say he was threatening passersby with a weapon.
-
Flames assistant GM Chris Snow to be laid to rest following memorial service
A memorial service for the Calgary Flames' Chris Snow will be held Thursday afternoon.
-
Break-and-enter suspect's departure interrupted by arrival of Three Hills RCMP
A Sylvan Lake man has been charged after he was caught breaking into a home by three RCMP officers.
Montreal
-
'Fed up' with decline of French, Quebec seeks tuition hike for out-of-province students at English universities
The Quebec government is proposing an increase in tuition fees for international and out-of-province students attending English-language universities as a way to protect the French language.
-
Montrealer wins $50M Lotto-Max prize, wants to buy a house
One lucky Montrealer is taking home a $50 million jackpot after winning a Lotto-Max draw on Oct. 6.
-
Nationalist-federalism: Quebec Liberal Party sets out is blueprint for the future
The Committee on the Revival of the Quebec Liberal Party's report focuses on a number of issues, including identity, immigration, the French language, and the economy. The Liberals also want Anglophone rights to be protected in a Quebec constitution.
Edmonton
-
8-game suspension given to Edmonton hockey player whose skate sliced opponent's neck
An Edmonton junior hockey player has been banned from his league for about six weeks for a "kicking motion" that sliced open an opponent's neck.
-
ASIRT wraps investigation into death, injury of civilians at scene of Edmonton police officer deaths
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has concluded its review into a death and injury of civilians, which both happened at the scene of where two Edmonton Police Service officers were killed earlier this year.
-
Driver was attempting U-turn before double fatal crash near Red Deer: police
Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 2A north of Red Deer Wednesday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Former nun, 97, charged in historical sexual assaults at northern Ont. residential schools
A 97-year-old Ottawa woman is facing charges involving sexual assault allegations at northern Ontario residential and day schools in the 1960s and 70s.
-
Manitoulin suspect charged with second-degree murder
A Sagamok First Nation suspect has been charged with second-degree murder after the victim of a stabbing last month died from their injuries.
-
Here's how to leave bedbugs behind when you travel home: expert
Bedbugs are taking over some French cities, which one expert says could happen in Canada unless people are careful when they travel.
London
-
Veltman testifies: Religion played a 'big role' in early childhood
Defence lawyers for Nathaniel Veltman, 22, told the jury Thursday morning they will call evidence in his defence, starting with the accused.
-
Number of new daycare spots announced for London, Ont.
The Minister for Education was in London on Thursday promoting previously announced funding for licensed child care spaces.
-
$1 million in fentanyl and other drugs seized after drug trafficking probe
Seven people have been arrested and police seized almost $1 million worth of drugs after a probe into drug trafficking in Chatham-Kent, involving police services in London, Windsor, and St. Thomas.
Winnipeg
-
Security concerns heightened in Winnipeg's Jewish, Palestinian communities
Increased security measures are in place in Winnipeg amid the escalating Israel-Gaza war as the Jewish community says a former Hamas leader has called for 'a day of mobilization' around the world.
-
'Greedy, greedy cash grab': Short-term rental operator decries new regulations proposed by city
The city is considering new rules and restrictions to regulate short-term rentals, including Airbnbs. It is welcome news for the hotel industry, but the association representing short-term rental operators is calling it a 'greedy cash grab.'
-
Brandon University researchers working to create early detection test for breast cancer
Researchers at Brandon University are working to create a blood test that will help with the early detection of breast cancer.
Ottawa
-
Man, 19, killed in Orleans shooting
Ottawa police say a 19-year-old man died following evening shooting in the area of Oaklawn Crescent in Orléans Wednesday night.
-
Israeli and Palestinian ambassadors to Canada speak with CTV Morning Live
The ambassadors of Israel and the Palestinian Delegation appeared separately on CTV Morning Live in Ottawa on Thursday morning to share their views on the war between Israel and Hamas now into its sixth day.
-
Higher than expected lateral loads the root cause of issues with Ottawa LRT axles, Alstom says
The issues with the axle hub assembly on Ottawa's light-rail transit vehicles are due to the lateral loads experienced by the vehicle's axles during operation, according to Alstom.
Saskatoon
-
Sentencing delayed for Sask. care home worker who sexually abused disabled residents
A man charged with sexually assaulting multiple victims while working at a Saskatchewan care home was supposed to be sentenced Wednesday.
-
Man charged after 14-year-old girl reports sexual assault in Saskatoon hospital bathroom
A man was arrested on Wednesday after a 14-year-old girl reported she was sexually assaulted in a Saskatoon hospital washroom.
-
Watch as Saskatoon's police plane tracks a speeding motorcycle
The Saskatoon police posted dramatic video on Monday of a motorcycle driving at excessive speeds around the city, including in a residential area.
Vancouver
-
BC Ferries' Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route nearly sold out for the day
Travellers hoping to catch a ferry from Victoria to Vancouver without a reservation Thursday are going to have to wait a while.
-
Coyote that was attacking homeless people in Prince George found, killed
Conservation officers in Prince George are confident they found and killed a coyote that was attacking homeless people in the city, some of whom were bitten in the face by the animal.
-
Vancouver gas prices jump 10 cents overnight
Gas prices saw a sudden spike in Vancouver Thursday and an expert says volatility at the pumps is expected to last at least another month.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'Parents' Bill of Rights' officially introduced in Sask. legislature, beginning pronoun policy's push into law
The provincial government's 'Parents' Bill of Rights' was introduced and is being read a first time in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Thursday.
-
Sask. RCMP respond to serious collision near Kisbey
Carlyle RCMP are on the scene of a serious collision on Highway 13, near Kisbey, Sask.
-
Vigil held in Regina in memory of those killed in Hamas attacks
A vigil was held in Regina Wednesday night in memory of those killed during recent deadly attacks by Hamas in the Israel-Gaza war that is now into its sixth day of fighting.
Vancouver Island
-
Video shows bear taking gummy bears from Vancouver Island store
The bear bypassed ice cream, chocolate bars, a fully stocked bait fridge and a cooler full of pepperoni sticks before grabbing a bag of gummy bears.
-
BC Ferries' Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route nearly sold out for the day
Travellers hoping to catch a ferry from Victoria to Vancouver without a reservation Thursday are going to have to wait a while.
-
Man in custody after Nanaimo police incident
Mounties have closed a downtown Nanaimo street due to a police incident at a motel.