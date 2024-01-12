'I can make a difference': N.B. students collect clothing, supplies for homeless
Eight Grade 9 students at Riverview High School in New Brunswick have been gathering clothing and supplies for people experiencing homelessness in Moncton as part of a school project that has become a huge learning experience.
Every day the students sort through their big red donation bin located next to the school’s office in hopes of making a change in their community.
The clothing drive is helping city’s most vulnerable people, but it’s also helping the students, too.
Tanya Thibeau, the lead on the initiative and a counsellor at Riverview High, said the kids in the group were having a tough time adjusting to high school and some were overwhelmed by the transition.
When they started focusing on others, they started to do better personally, she said.
“I am worthy. I can make a difference. I can use my skills, my gifts, strengths and talents is what we always talk about here. How can I use my gifts, strengths and talents to do something for society?” said Tanya.
They’ve been collecting hats, gloves, scarves, coats, boots, sleeping bags, sleeping mats, blankets, underwear and hygiene products since October.
The project is also teaching them about the extent of the problem and trying to educate others on certain stigmas that exist with the homeless population.
Student Lola Morgan said many people simply assume the worst when they see someone living rough on the street.
“Not every person that is homeless is dealing with drug addiction. It could be mental health, or they could be going through something themselves,” said Lola.
Student Marigold Balmer said most people experiencing homelessness aren’t bad people.
“They’re just trying to stay alive, said Marigold. “I hope that we can make this more wildly known so that more people will take part in trying to get more people housed, clothed, fed and off the streets.”
The school is working with the YMCA Community Action Network who brought in front-line workers from several agencies that work with homeless people in downtown Moncton on a daily basis to talk to the students.
Brianna Roy, the community action network coordinator for the YMCA of Greater Moncton, said the kids didn’t necessarily grasp how grim the situation was when the project started.
“We got those people to come in and talk to our students about what it’s like. Not sugar coating anything, giving the real details. And I know now the students have a much better understanding of what it’s like out there and how unpleasant it is and how prevalent it is,” said Brianna.
The students are embracing the project and starting to form a bond over the work they’re doing.
“Yeah, definitely,” said student Chloe Davis. “Closer connections. Once you talk about this situation and getting to know them with their experiences. [We’re] very close.”
The hope is the kids in the group can help better educate other students and adults about the realities of life on the streets.
“We need to get the message out there. To other youth, but to adults who drive past people who are experiencing homelessness everyday and say, ‘Hey, wait a minute. I can do something too,’” said Tanya.
Donations will be collected at the school’s main office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Jan. 18.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Storm surge and extreme snowfall 'arriving soon,' says Environment Canada
Another winter storm is spreading across Ontario and Quebec Friday evening through to Sunday, with heavy snowfall and extreme winds expected to produce road hazards and up to 30 centimetres of snow in some regions.
Extreme weather causing delays, cancellations at Canada's busiest airports
Extreme cold temperatures are affecting Canada's busiest airports, with many experiencing delays and dozens of cancellations
Canadians receiving first carbon tax rebate of 2024, here's when
On Monday, Canadians in provinces where the federal carbon pricing program is in effect will receive their latest rebate payments.
PM Trudeau taps new top national security adviser
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named a new top aide on national security matters, his seventh since coming to power. In her previous roles, Trudeau's pick has testified about the government's handling of the SNC-Lavalin scandal, as well as the invocation of the Emergencies Act.
Donald Trump ordered to pay The New York Times and its reporters nearly US$400,000 in legal fees
Former President Donald Trump was ordered Friday to pay nearly US$400,000 in legal fees to The New York Times and three investigative reporters after he sued them unsuccessfully over a Pulitzer Prize-winning 2018 story about his family's wealth and tax practices.
Housing crunch prompts efforts to stabilize immigration levels, say federal ministers
Housing Minister Sean Fraser and Immigration Minister Marc Miller say the federal government is working to stabilize the number of people entering the country every year as housing pressures mount.
Canada's defence chief Gen. Eyre retiring after 40-year military career
Gen. Wayne Eyre is planning to retire as Canada's chief of the defence staff this summer, he said in a statement to military members Friday.
Flu rates down, but remain high in 2024: PHAC
The latest weekly data from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) shows that influenza activity is falling nationally, but remains high, in the new year.
Fox News stops running MyPillow commercials in a payment dispute with election denier Mike Lindell
MyPillow chief executive and prominent election denier Mike Lindell said Friday that Fox News has stopped running his company's commercials, disputing the network's assertion that it is simply because he hasn't paid his bills.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
A winter storm is headed for Toronto tonight. Here is what you need to know.
The city says it is readying its snow removal equipment ahead of a storm set to bring up to 25 centimetres of accumulation to parts of the Greater Toronto Area Friday evening.
-
Police seek vehicle in fuel tanker crash that shuttered QEW for most of the day
The driver of a vehicle involved in a major collision with a tanker truck on the QEW west of St. Catharines Friday morning is being sought by police after the crash caused a section of the highway to close for most of the day.
-
Toronto man allegedly sexually assaulted person he met on dating app who blocked him after their meet-up
A 24-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a person he met through a dating app after being blocked following their initial meet-up.
Calgary
-
'No one will be turned away': Calgary shelters see influx of clients during cold snap
It's all hands on deck at Calgary shelters right now, as officials try to make sure the city's most vulnerable are housed, fed and have enough clothing to keep them warm.
-
Good skiing conditions found in back country west of Calgary: mountain guides
There's good skiing in the back country west of Calgary. You just have to look a little harder find the snow
-
4 people, including 2 children, taken to hospital after carbon monoxide exposure
A carbon monoxide leak led to the evacuation of a northwest Calgary building on Friday.
Montreal
-
Popular bistro in Montreal's Village relocating due to rise in homelessness, drug use
A popular brunch spot in Montreal's Village says it's relocating due to safety concerns and the 'decline' of the neighbourhood. Le Passe Compose is among a growing number of businesses speaking out about the increase in crime, drug use, and homelessness in the area.
-
Get ready for a snowy weekend as another storm travels to Montreal
Another Texas low is moving into Quebec and should bring an additional round of steady snow.
-
Gym membership, Disney trip, restaurants: Questions about spending at Hampstead Town Hall
Serious questions are being raised about how the Town of Hampstead has been spending taxpayer dollars. A report has concluded that the town's director general expensed tens of thousands of dollars on things such as restaurants, a gym membership and a trip to Disney World.
Edmonton
-
Nixon accuses Sohi of 'bizarre decision' on homelessness while vacationing in Hawaii
An Alberta minister is accusing Edmonton's mayor of "playing political games" by proposing "a housing and houselessness emergency" while on vacation in Hawaii.
-
Potentially armed man at large after crime spree: Edmonton police
Police are searching for a man who they believe committed a series of crimes in Edmonton this week, and say he should not be approached.
-
Grid alert issued as Alberta sets record for power consumption
The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) has issued a grid alert for power consumption.
Northern Ontario
-
Here is when the snow will start as another storm approaches
Frigid temperatures in parts of the northeast Friday morning with temperatures in Timmins and Greater Sudbury feeling like -27 C with the windchill as another big snowstorm makes its way to the northeast prompting weather warnings.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Storm surge and extreme snowfall 'arriving soon,' says Environment Canada
Another winter storm is spreading across Ontario and Quebec Friday evening through to Sunday, with heavy snowfall and extreme winds expected to produce road hazards and up to 30 centimetres of snow in some regions.
-
Would-be Sudbury thieves don’t know how bank machines work
Police in Greater Sudbury are looking for suspects behind an attempted ATM robbery at a bank in Lively on Thursday evening.
London
-
'I knew someone was following me': International student fears for her safety after attack and arson
A Fanshawe College international student from India is worried that she is being stalked following two separate incidents in London, Ont. years apart.
-
Middlesex County man facing murder charge
OPP in Middlesex County have laid a second-degree murder charge against a 59-year-old man after police responded to a residence and located a deceased individual on Thursday.
-
'Happy, excited, relieved': Norwich to fly pride flag
An about-face on an issue that divided an Oxford County community. Norwich Township council has endorsed a motion that will allow the pride flag to fly on a community flagpole.
Winnipeg
-
Train derails near La Broquerie, clean up underway
Clean up is underway after a train derailed near La Broquerie, Man. Thursday evening.
-
Manitoba NDP call for ethics probe into alleged attempt to rush silica sand mine approval
The Manitoba NDP is asking the province’s ethics commissioner to investigate two members of the Progressive Conservative Party over allegations they tried to push through a major mining project after losing the 2023 election.
-
Three students robbed on walk to school by armed suspect in ski mask: police
Winnipeg's major crimes unit is investigating what police describe as an alarming incident – three separate students were robbed in broad daylight while walking to school.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING 'A memorable storm': Ottawa could see up to 25 cm of snow Friday night and Saturday
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Ottawa, calling for 15 to 25 cm of snow on Friday night and on Saturday. A daytime winter weather parking ban will be in effect on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
-
Fire injures firefighter, damages home, spreads to house next door in Barrhaven
Ottawa Fire Services says a garage of a single family has been destroyed after catching fire in Barrhaven.
-
Suspect involved with 2 armed robberies sought: OPS
The Ottawa Police Service is turning to the public to help identify a suspect involved with two armed robberies in Orleans.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon firefighters battle flour mill fire
The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) battled a serious fire at the P&H flour mill on 33rd Street East.
-
Sask. worker covered in crude oil prompts hospital evacuation
A worker who arrived at Weyburn General Hospital on Friday drenched in crude oil prompted a building-wide evacuation and reports of a gas leak, according to the city's fire chief.
-
'Dead of winter': Saskatoon receives its coldest blast of winter yet
Saskatoon's deep freeze got even colder on Friday.
Vancouver
-
Heightened risk of hypothermia, frostbite during B.C. cold snap
Weather warnings in place across B.C. due to frigid temperatures are emphasizing the risk of frostbite and hypothermia, and paramedics are reminding people that these cold-related conditions can quickly become emergencies.
-
Arctic cold can harm animals, too, B.C. charities warn
With much of the province under extreme cold warnings and even the usually temperate South Coast seeing wind chill values of -20 C and below, B.C. animal organizations are sharing tips on how people can help both wild and domestic animals cope with the cold.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Vancouver police officers not guilty of assault during 2017 arrest, judge rules
A B.C. provincial court judge has acquitted three Vancouver police officers on assault charges stemming from an arrest more than six years ago.
Regina
-
Sask. worker covered in crude oil prompts hospital evacuation
A worker who arrived at Weyburn General Hospital on Friday drenched in crude oil prompted a building-wide evacuation and reports of a gas leak, according to the city's fire chief.
-
'Hopes and dreams taken away': Victim impact statements read at sentencing hearing for slain RCMP officer
Family, friends and former colleagues of RCMP Const. Shelby Patton read victim impact statements to the court Friday at a sentencing hearing for Alphonse Stanley Traverse.
-
Yorkton RCMP searching for a suspect in robbery, serious assault
Yorkton RCMP are working to find and arrest a man in connection with a robbery and assault that took place earlier in the week.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo man found not criminally responsible for woman's murder
A Vancouver Island man who pleaded guilty to stabbing a stranger to death outside his grandparents' home in Nanaimo, B.C., has been found not criminally responsible for the woman's murder due to a mental disorder.
-
'The system feels rigged': B.C. woman frustrated by police officers investigating colleague's misconduct
A Saanich woman's complaint about a local police officer is headed to a retired judge for review, and she says the process to get to that point has been both eye-opening and frustrating.
-
B.C. transfers first parcel of land back to Snuneymuxw First Nation
In a move described as a significant step toward reconciliation, the province and the Snuneymuxw First Nation have completed the first of three agreed-upon land transfers on Vancouver Island.